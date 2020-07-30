IHC adjourns hearing on shifting of bears to wildlife sanctuary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday adjourned hearing till August 3, pertaining to the shifting of two bears from Muragzar Zoo to Balkasar Wildlife Sanctuary.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah expressed annoyance over poor arrangements for bears and remarked that 40 giraffes were imported for zoos in Pakistan but all were dead due to lack of care. He said that Ministry of Climate Change was responsible for this mistreat with the animals. The ministry had been doing just politics in animals' matter.

The chief justice remarked that this court was viewing the conduct of everyone in the case.

Administrator of Balkasar Wildlife Sanctuary Dr Farrukh informed the court that the bears were more protected in Muragzar Zoo Islamabad than in sanctuary as there were a little place for them to this the court asked him to assist it in shifting of animals.

The court directed the ministry of prepare a plan with the help of wildlife sanctuary for shifting of animals till August 3, and adjourned hearing of the case.