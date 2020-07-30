UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IHC Adjourns Hearing On Shifting Of Bears To Wildlife Sanctuary

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 05:50 PM

IHC adjourns hearing on shifting of bears to wildlife sanctuary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday adjourned hearing till August 3, pertaining to the shifting of two bears from Muragzar Zoo to Balkasar Wildlife Sanctuary.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah expressed annoyance over poor arrangements for bears and remarked that 40 giraffes were imported for zoos in Pakistan but all were dead due to lack of care. He said that Ministry of Climate Change was responsible for this mistreat with the animals. The ministry had been doing just politics in animals' matter.

The chief justice remarked that this court was viewing the conduct of everyone in the case.

Administrator of Balkasar Wildlife Sanctuary Dr Farrukh informed the court that the bears were more protected in Muragzar Zoo Islamabad than in sanctuary as there were a little place for them to this the court asked him to assist it in shifting of animals.

The court directed the ministry of prepare a plan with the help of wildlife sanctuary for shifting of animals till August 3, and adjourned hearing of the case.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Dead Chief Justice Islamabad Poor August Islamabad High Court All From Court

Recent Stories

How Shoaib Akhtar calls his son?

18 minutes ago

Mohammad Amir joins Pakistan squad in England

27 minutes ago

Male lion dies after death of lioness in Islamabad ..

31 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid ..

41 minutes ago

National Ambulance raises emergency preparedness f ..

41 minutes ago

Shehzad Roy tests positive for Coronavirus

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.