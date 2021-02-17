UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IHC Adjourns Hearing On Zardari's Petition Against NAB References

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 05:50 PM

IHC adjourns hearing on Zardari's petition against NAB references

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing on former president Asif Ali Zardari's petition challenging the supplementary references by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against him.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the above case.

At the outset of hearing, Deputy Prosecutor General NAB Sardar Muzafar Abbasi pleaded that it was expected that the Zardari's petition regarding shifting of references to Sindh would be fixed for hearing in Supreme Court in last week of February.

The last hearing of the case was January 27, he said.

After this, the court adjourned hearing of the case.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Asif Ali Zardari Supreme Court National Accountability Bureau January February Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

PITB - P@SHA sign MoU to promote Public-Private pa ..

14 minutes ago

85,681 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

40 minutes ago

Head of Syrian Opposition Delegation Praises Meeti ..

34 minutes ago

Biden Raises Eyebrows by Saying US Had No Vaccine ..

34 minutes ago

EU Agrees Deal to Produce Extra 300Mln Doses of Mo ..

34 minutes ago

Syrian Constitutional Committee Should Move to Dra ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.