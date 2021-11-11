UrduPoint.com

IHC Adjourns Hearing Regarding Foreign Gifts' Information

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday adjourned hearing till December 8, in a petition regarding provision of information pertaining gifts received from other countries to Pakistan.

The court adjourned hearing of the case on the request of federation and non availability of attorney general of Pakistan.

At the outset of hearing, additional attorney general of Pakistan appeared before the bench and informed that Attorney General of Pakistan Khalid Javed couldn't appear due to engagements in Supreme Court. He prayed the court to adjourn hearing on the matter till next date.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb remarked that it would look good if the gifts were placed in a museum. The ministers and high officials used to arrive back from abroad with expensive watches and other gifts received from there.

The court asked why not it would be kept in museum if the government received even an Iranian rug. The gifts, the people had taken to their home should be retrieve, Justice Miangul Hassan observed.

The additional attorney general said the government would implement the decision if this court passed any order pertaining to the subject. The court said the government should initiate the process to public the details of gifts except the sensitive gifts.

Justice Miangul observed that he was sure that the Prime Minister would order to recover the gifts from high officials if the matter was presented to him.

The court adjourned further hearing till December 8.

