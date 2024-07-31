Open Menu

IHC Adjourns Hearing Till Tomorrow On PTI's Plea For Rally NOC

Muhammad Irfan Published July 31, 2024 | 11:24 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing till tomorrow in a petition challenging the decision of chief commissioner for cancellation of PTI’s NOC for holding rally in capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing till tomorrow in a petition challenging the decision of chief commissioner for cancellation of PTI’s NOC for holding rally in capital.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, hearing the case, asked the district administration to address the matter with consultation of the petitioner or get ready for the show-cause notice.

Advocate General Ayaz Shaukat and deputy commissioner ICT appeared before the court. Petitioner’s lawyer Shoaib Shaheen argued that court orders are being implemented by the district administration.

Advocate general said that the PTI can schedule its rally after the conclusion of the sit-in of Jamat e Islami. The court issued instructions and adjourned hearing till tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Justice Saman Raffat Imtiaz heard the contempt of court petition of PTI for not deciding the application for permission of rally on time.

The court again served notices to chief commissioner, deputy commissioner and IGP ICT, and sought comments. The further hearing of the case was then adjourned till tomorrow.

