IHC Adjourns ICA Against Bhara Kahu Bypass Project

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 20, 2022 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :A division bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday adjourned an intra-court appeal against the Bhara Kahu bypass project till after the winter vacation.

A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan heard the ICA filed by the professors of Quaid-e-Azam University, Islamabad. Earlier, a single-member bench had terminated the same petition.

The division bench adjourned the hearing till after the winter vacation as the detailed judgment of the single-member bench was still awaited.

The court asked what constructions were being made inside the university and whether any structure of the university was being demolished.

The bench further asked how the petitioners could be affectees in this case.

The court said that once the detailed judgment would be issued the case would be fixed for hearing. The petitioners' lawyer Kashif Malik Advocate said that the case had been filed in the public interest. The lawyer said that a wall had been demolished to start road construction. There was also no permission from syndicate members, he said.

After this, the court adjourned further hearing of the case.

