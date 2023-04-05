ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing till June 23, on petition of PML-N's leader Mian Javed Latif seeking details of FIRs registered across the country against him.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani heard the case filed by PML-N's leader. Assistant attorney general informed the bench that report from the provinces except the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had been received.

After this, the court adjourned the case till June 23.