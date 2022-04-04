UrduPoint.com

IHC Adjourns Kanwal Shauzab's Case Till May 20

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2022 | 06:30 PM

IHC adjourns Kanwal Shauzab's case till May 20

ISLAMABAD, Apr 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday adjourned hearing till May 20, on a case pertaining FIA's action against citizen on his conflict with PTI's ex-MNA Kanwal Shauzab.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case regarding the above matter.

The court said the Syed Ali Zafar and Asad umar had been appointed to assist the bench. Whether they had been conveyed accordingly, it asked.

However, Kanwal Shauzab's counsel Azhar Sadiq said he had not read the last order of the court and prayed the bench to grant time in this regard. At this, the court adjourned further hearing of the case till next date.

