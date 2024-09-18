Open Menu

IHC Adjourns Kanwal Shauzeb's Plea

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 18, 2024 | 08:20 PM

IHC adjourns Kanwal Shauzeb's plea

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing of a petition seeking removal of restriction on oversea travel of PTI leader Kanwal Shauzeb till Monday.

IHC’s Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the petition.

During the course of proceedings, the officials of Interior Ministry and the Directorate General Immigration & Passports submitted their replies to the bench.

The officials informed the court that the petitioner's name included in the travel restriction list.

The court asked the petitioner to add the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in the list of respondents and adjourned the hearing.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Interior Ministry Federal Investigation Agency Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in Wha ..

Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp

43 minutes ago
 Punjab govt decides to drops political cases again ..

Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers

49 minutes ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter

2 hours ago
 Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, ..

Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, friends

2 hours ago
 Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage

Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage

2 hours ago
 Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Da ..

Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup

3 hours ago
The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent ci ..

The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..

7 hours ago
 The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and ..

The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..

7 hours ago
 Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for ..

Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit

8 hours ago
 Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in ..

Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan