IHC Adjourns Kanwal Shauzeb's Plea
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 18, 2024 | 08:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing of a petition seeking removal of restriction on oversea travel of PTI leader Kanwal Shauzeb till Monday.
IHC’s Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the petition.
During the course of proceedings, the officials of Interior Ministry and the Directorate General Immigration & Passports submitted their replies to the bench.
The officials informed the court that the petitioner's name included in the travel restriction list.
The court asked the petitioner to add the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in the list of respondents and adjourned the hearing.
