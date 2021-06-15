UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IHC Adjourns Kulbhushan Jadhav Case Till Oct 5

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 01:21 PM

IHC adjourns Kulbhushan Jadhav case till Oct 5

A three-member IHC bench led by Chief Justice Athar Minallah put off further hearing after the federal government sought adjournment of Jadhav case.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 15th, 2021) The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday adjourend till Oct 5 the proceedings of a case regarding appointment of a counsel for Indian Spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.

A three-member bench led by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah was hearing the matter when the Federal goernment pleaded to adjourn the hearing.

The court also issued notice to the counsel of the Indian High Commission to appear before the court on next date of hearing.

Earlier in April, the Indian High Commission had moved a plea before the IHC, praying appointment of a counsel for its spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.

The Indian authorities had previously avoided responding in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case and for the time approached the court, submitting that they had the right to provide a legal counsel to the Indian citizen.

The development took place on January 14 when Islamabad High Court ordered the federal government to contact the Indian government again for appointment of a legal counsel to Kulbhushan Jadhav.

The judge remarked that the India High Commission did not appoint any counsel yet despite that it was issued notices four times.

“The Indian government apparently is not serious about the case of its Spy Jadhav,” CJ Minallah had remarked. Senior lawyer Hamid Khan was appointed amicus curriae in the cacse regarding the Indian Spy.

Related Topics

Hearing India Chief Justice January April Islamabad High Court Government Court Kulbhushan Jadhav

Recent Stories

Mataele in as Radradra misses Fiji's All Blacks Te ..

3 minutes ago

US Justice Department Asks Supreme Court to Reinst ..

3 minutes ago

Hub71 launches new programme with New York Firm Mo ..

26 minutes ago

Indonesian badminton champion Markis Kido dies at ..

20 minutes ago

Denmark's Eriksen says 'I'm fine' from hospital

20 minutes ago

Jamia Ashrafia declares use of TikTok, Snack video ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.