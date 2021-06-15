IHC adjourns Kulbhushan Jadhav case till Oct 5

(@fidahassanain)

A three-member IHC bench led by Chief Justice Athar Minallah put off further hearing after the federal government sought adjournment of Jadhav case.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 15th, 2021) The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday adjourend till Oct 5 the proceedings of a case regarding appointment of a counsel for Indian Spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.

A three-member bench led by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah was hearing the matter when the Federal goernment pleaded to adjourn the hearing.

The court also issued notice to the counsel of the Indian High Commission to appear before the court on next date of hearing.

Earlier in April, the Indian High Commission had moved a plea before the IHC, praying appointment of a counsel for its spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.

The Indian authorities had previously avoided responding in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case and for the time approached the court, submitting that they had the right to provide a legal counsel to the Indian citizen.

The development took place on January 14 when Islamabad High Court ordered the federal government to contact the Indian government again for appointment of a legal counsel to Kulbhushan Jadhav.

The judge remarked that the India High Commission did not appoint any counsel yet despite that it was issued notices four times.

“The Indian government apparently is not serious about the case of its Spy Jadhav,” CJ Minallah had remarked. Senior lawyer Hamid Khan was appointed amicus curriae in the cacse regarding the Indian Spy.