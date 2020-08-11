UrduPoint.com
IHC Adjourns Land Grabbing Case

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 10:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing a case pertaining to the alleged occupation of 32 kanals land of a woman by a housing society till August 19.

Justice Aamer Farooq of the IHC heard the petition filed by Arham Ahtisham regarding grabbing of her land by the housing society.

At the outset of hearing, the petitioner's lawyer contended that the housing society was established on the land of his client, who had lodged complaints with the police but to no avail.

A police official submitted a report before the court in which he adopted the stance that the file regarding the land was missing.

The court expressed displeasure over the police report, observing as to how the file had gone missing. Should the court summon the Inspector General of Police Islamabad in person, Justice Farooq remarked.

He aksed whether it was necessary for anyone to bribe the police for getting their first information reports registered.

The court directed the police to must bring the land file on next hearing and adjourned the case.

