ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday adjourned the hearing till December 3, filed by four lawyers seeking to attend the open jail trial of PTI founder.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the case wherein petitioner Shaheena Shahab appeared before the court.

Advocates including Mirza Asim Baig, Atiq Rehman and Amna Ali were also among the petitioners.

The petitioners said that the trial court’s judge Shahrukh Arjamand allowed them to attend the hearing in jail but they were not permitted by the jail authorities.

The IHC fixed the case for hearing on December 3.