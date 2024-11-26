IHC Adjourns Lawyers' Plea To Attend PTI Founder's Trial
Faizan Hashmi Published November 26, 2024 | 07:42 PM
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday adjourned the hearing till December 3, filed by four lawyers seeking to attend the open jail trial of PTI founder
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday adjourned the hearing till December 3, filed by four lawyers seeking to attend the open jail trial of PTI founder.
Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the case wherein petitioner Shaheena Shahab appeared before the court.
Advocates including Mirza Asim Baig, Atiq Rehman and Amna Ali were also among the petitioners.
The petitioners said that the trial court’s judge Shahrukh Arjamand allowed them to attend the hearing in jail but they were not permitted by the jail authorities.
Recent Stories
Aleem Khan condemns attack on Rangers, Police in Capital
DC Harnai chairs meeting to improve law, order situation
Pacers put Sialkot ahead on day 1 in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy
OGRA seeks support for uninterrupted transportation of petroleum products
Special desks to increase women participation in governance
Resolution demanding ban on PTI submitted in Punjab Assembly
Gilani calls for enhanced Pakistan-Saudi Arabia cooperation in trade, textiles s ..
Daniyal condemns martyrdom of police constable, attack on Rangers
Litigants face problems in IHC due to PTI protest
60th anniversary of PTV celebrated
Bilawal strongly condemns attack on Rangers personnel on Srinagar Highway
Gilani calls for enhanced Pakistan-Saudi Arabia cooperation in trade
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Aleem Khan condemns attack on Rangers, Police in Capital3 minutes ago
-
DC Harnai chairs meeting to improve law, order situation3 minutes ago
-
OGRA seeks support for uninterrupted transportation of petroleum products11 minutes ago
-
Special desks to increase women participation in governance11 minutes ago
-
Resolution demanding ban on PTI submitted in Punjab Assembly11 minutes ago
-
Gilani calls for enhanced Pakistan-Saudi Arabia cooperation in trade, textiles sectors11 minutes ago
-
Daniyal condemns martyrdom of police constable, attack on Rangers19 minutes ago
-
Litigants face problems in IHC due to PTI protest3 minutes ago
-
60th anniversary of PTV celebrated4 minutes ago
-
Bilawal strongly condemns attack on Rangers personnel on Srinagar Highway4 minutes ago
-
Gilani calls for enhanced Pakistan-Saudi Arabia cooperation in trade4 minutes ago
-
President, PM laud security forces for foiling infiltration attempt on Pak-Afghan border3 minutes ago