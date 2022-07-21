UrduPoint.com

IHC Adjourns Maryam, Safdar's Appeals Till Sep 15

Faizan Hashmi Published July 21, 2022 | 04:30 PM

IHC adjourns Maryam, Safdar's appeals till Sep 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday adjourned hearing till September 15, on appeals of PML-N' s Vice President Maryam Nawaz and her husband Capt. (reted) Muhammad Safdar against their convictions in Avenfield Property reference.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani heard the appeals. The legal team of the petitioner requested the bench to grant one-time exemption from appearance which was accepted by the court.

The associate defence lawyer pleaded the court to adjourn the case till next date as Maryam Nawaz's lawyer was unable to attend the hearing of this day. At this, the court postponed further hearing till September 15.

It may be mentioned here that an Accountability Court had announced imprisonment sentence to Maryam Nawaz and Capt. (reted) Muhammad Safdar. They had challenged their conviction before the IHC. The defence lawyer Amjad Pervaiz was continuing his arguments before the IHC bench.

Related Topics

Hearing Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz May September Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

Hina Pervez Butt makes important announcement in f ..

Hina Pervez Butt makes important announcement in film style

7 minutes ago
 PTI’s newly elected 15 MPAs take oath

PTI’s newly elected 15 MPAs take oath

21 minutes ago
 Abdullah Shafique will become one of world’s bes ..

Abdullah Shafique will become one of world’s best Test openers, hopes Babar

31 minutes ago
 Aftab Iqbal's appointment approved as new NAB chai ..

Aftab Iqbal's appointment approved as new NAB chairman

2 hours ago
 "Sisters before misters," Sania shares picture of ..

"Sisters before misters," Sania shares picture of her girls gang

2 hours ago
 Circular debt reduced by Rs214b over last three mo ..

Circular debt reduced by Rs214b over last three months: Dastgir

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.