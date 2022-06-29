IHC adjourns Naroval Sports City Complex reference till July 5

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing of a plea seeking acquittal in Naroval Sports City Complex reference till July 5 moved by Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal.

The court observed that there was only one point left, whether Ahsan Iqbal had taken any personal benefit from the project or not. The NAB prosecutor would give arguments on this point in the next date of hearing.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan heard the case challenging the verdict of the trial court.

At the outset of hearing, Ahsan Iqbal arrived at the court rostrum and said his character assassination had been continue for two years and he was even arrested. Whether the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was asked that what corruption I had done, he questioned.

Ahsan Iqbal said that it was his mistake that made efforts to approve a sports project from all forums.

The NAB had alleged him for causing a loss worth of two billion rupees to the national exchequer, he said, adding that the bureau have to tell that what assets he had made with this money.

The minister asked that had he committed any murder or set up a gambling house.

Ahsan Iqbal said the previous government had stopped work on the project, adding that he was alleged to introduce the project at just 800 meters away from the border but actually it was 13km far from it.

On a query of the bench, Ahsan's lawyer said that the sport project was almost completed, adding that there was no charge of corruption against his client.

The lawyer further said that the amendments in NAB Ordinance were introduced in light of the observations of this court.

The further hearing of the case was adjourned till next Tuesday.