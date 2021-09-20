UrduPoint.com

IHC Adjourns Petition Against COVID-19 Vaccination

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 06:50 PM

IHC adjourns petition against COVID-19 vaccination

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday adjourned hearing till next date on a petition challenging forcible vaccination of COVID-19 in the country.

The petitioner had named Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination, Drugs Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), National Command Operation Center (NCOC) and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) as respondents in the case.

The petitioner had stated in his plea that forcing citizen for vaccination was against the law and sharia as well. It prayed the court to stop forcible vaccination of citizens. The petition was filed by a citizen Shaheena Shahabuddin.

The court adjourned this day hearing due to absence of the petitioner and instructed the registrar office to inform her about the next date of Tuesday.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Drugs Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

OPPO Releases its All New Reno6 Music Video Celebr ..

OPPO Releases its All New Reno6 Music Video Celebrating Emotions in Portrait ft. ..

20 minutes ago
 Khalifa Fund’s Abu Dhabi SME Hub publishes entre ..

Khalifa Fund’s Abu Dhabi SME Hub publishes entrepreneurship report and interac ..

28 minutes ago
 Arab-European Centre of Human Rights and Internati ..

Arab-European Centre of Human Rights and International Law rejects EU Parliament ..

28 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group, General Company for Ports of Iraq ..

AD Ports Group, General Company for Ports of Iraq sign MoU to promote cooperatio ..

43 minutes ago
 NCOC allows PCB to host 25 per cent crowd for upco ..

NCOC allows PCB to host 25 per cent crowd for upcoming national T20 World Cup

49 minutes ago
 SBP raises interest rate by 25 basis points to 7.2 ..

SBP raises interest rate by 25 basis points to 7.25 per cent

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.