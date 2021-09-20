IHC adjourns petition against COVID-19 vaccination

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday adjourned hearing till next date on a petition challenging forcible vaccination of COVID-19 in the country.

The petitioner had named Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination, Drugs Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), National Command Operation Center (NCOC) and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) as respondents in the case.

The petitioner had stated in his plea that forcing citizen for vaccination was against the law and sharia as well. It prayed the court to stop forcible vaccination of citizens. The petition was filed by a citizen Shaheena Shahabuddin.

The court adjourned this day hearing due to absence of the petitioner and instructed the registrar office to inform her about the next date of Tuesday.