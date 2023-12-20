Open Menu

IHC Adjourns Petition Against Jail Trial Of Ex-chairman PTI

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 20, 2023 | 07:34 PM

IHC adjourns petition against jail trial of ex-chairman PTI

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday adjourned the hearing till December 28, on a petition challenging the jail trial of the founder chairman PTI in the cypher case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday adjourned the hearing till December 28, on a petition challenging the jail trial of the founder chairman PTI in the cypher case.

The court instructed the additional attorney general to also share the copy of the trial court’s notification of November 29, with the petitioner.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the case filed by former chairman PTI against his jail trial.

The court inquired from the lawyer whether he had read the detailed order, pertaining to the jail trial case.

The IHC had written the details that under what circumstance a jail trial could be conducted, it said.

The lawyer said that he didn’t get it so far. The court asked the lawyer to firstly read it out.

The lawyer said that this court had dismissed the jail trial after which the accused were not produced in Kutcheri. The jail superintendent expressed excuse from producing the accused which was accepted by the trial court’s judge, he said.

Additional Attorney General Munawar Dogal also produced the notification of jail trial dated November 29. The court ordered to share the copy of the document with the accused and adjourned further hearing of the case till December 28.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Jail November December Islamabad High Court From Share Court

Recent Stories

Embrace the New Cool with vivo Y17s – Now Availa ..

Embrace the New Cool with vivo Y17s – Now Available with 4GB + 4GB Extended RA ..

6 minutes ago
 realme GT5 Pro with Nex-gen Performance and Camera ..

Realme GT5 Pro with Nex-gen Performance and Camera, Setting a New Standard for t ..

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Brunei hold inaugural round of bilateral ..

Pakistan, Brunei hold inaugural round of bilateral consultation

3 minutes ago
 vivo Y27s Launched in Pakistan — Redefining Styl ..

Vivo Y27s Launched in Pakistan — Redefining Style and Innovation

23 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar anno ..

Caretaker Prime Minister, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar announces upgradation of KMC, AMC ..

3 minutes ago
 Israel, Hamas working toward new truce, hostage de ..

Israel, Hamas working toward new truce, hostage deal

3 minutes ago
Court adjourns Park Lane reference till Jan 9

Court adjourns Park Lane reference till Jan 9

3 minutes ago
 Speakers for removing bottleneck to harness hydrop ..

Speakers for removing bottleneck to harness hydropower, RE potential in country

1 hour ago
 PSN's annual sports festival kicks off with colour ..

PSN's annual sports festival kicks off with colourful opening ceremony

1 hour ago
 Nawaz highlights inflation, other challenges facin ..

Nawaz highlights inflation, other challenges facing country

1 hour ago
 Hashoo Foundation to collaborate with UAJK for pio ..

Hashoo Foundation to collaborate with UAJK for pioneering Hospitality Education ..

1 hour ago
 Commerce Minister to increase country’s exports ..

Commerce Minister to increase country’s exports to China upto $25 billion

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan