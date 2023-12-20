IHC adjourns petition against jail trial of ex-chairman PTI

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday adjourned the hearing till December 28, on a petition challenging the jail trial of the founder chairman PTI in the cypher case.

The court instructed the additional attorney general to also share the copy of the trial court’s notification of November 29, with the petitioner.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the case filed by former chairman PTI against his jail trial.

The court inquired from the lawyer whether he had read the detailed order, pertaining to the jail trial case.

The IHC had written the details that under what circumstance a jail trial could be conducted, it said.

The lawyer said that he didn’t get it so far. The court asked the lawyer to firstly read it out.

The lawyer said that this court had dismissed the jail trial after which the accused were not produced in Kutcheri. The jail superintendent expressed excuse from producing the accused which was accepted by the trial court’s judge, he said.

Additional Attorney General Munawar Dogal also produced the notification of jail trial dated November 29. The court ordered to share the copy of the document with the accused and adjourned further hearing of the case till December 28.