IHC Adjourns Petition Regarding Scrutiny Of Political Parties

Published March 20, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday adjourned the hearing till March 29 on a PTI's petition seeking early scrutiny of other political parties.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, hearing the case, remarked that whether the IHC could give directives to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The courts instructed the PTI's lawyer to satisfy the bench on the next hearing on this legal point.

The petition was filed by Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader Farukh Habib regarding the matter. Petitioner's counsel Barrister Ali Gohar said that the IHC was authorized to give instruction to the scrutiny committee set up by the ECP. The lawyers also gave references to the decisions of the top court.

The ECP during the hearing also submitted its comments related to the case.

