IHC Adjourns Petitions In Tayyaba Gul Harassment Case

Faizan Hashmi Published December 16, 2022 | 06:10 PM

IHC adjourns petitions in Tayyaba Gul harassment case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday adjourned hearing till January 27, on petitions against summon of former chairman NAB Justice (reted) Javed Iqbal by the PAC and recommendations to remove him from the post of Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (CoIED).

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition of former chairman NAB and DG NAB regarding the PAC's powers in Tayyaba Gul harassment case.

The court also extended its stay order against the recommendations to remove Javed Iqbal as chairman CoIED. Additional Attorney General, during the hearing, prayed the court to grant more time for case preparations.

He said that it was the basic question that what was the jurisdiction of PAC. The attorney general of Pakistan also had been served notices to assist the bench in this case.

The court adjourned further hearing and sought arguments on next date.

