IHC Adjourns Petitions Of Imran Khan, Asad Umar

Umer Jamshaid Published June 08, 2022 | 06:10 PM

IHC adjourns petitions of Imran Khan, Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD, Jun 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing till June 29, on petitions of former prime minister Imran Khan and ex-federal minister Asad Umar challenging notices of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against their participation being public office holders in election campaigns.

The court adjourned hearing of the case on the request of petitioner' counsel Sheraz Ranjha Advocate.

He prayed the court to adjourned the case as Imran Khan's lawyer Ali Zafar couldn't appear before it this day.

Justice Aamer Farooq, hearing the case, remarked that the court couldn't delay this case as a stay order had been issued into the matter. After this, the hearing of the case was adjourned till June 29.

It may be mentioned here the ECP had served notices to Imran Khan and Asad Umar on March 10, due to their participation in campaign of local body elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The notices were issued when the two petitioners were holding public offices.

