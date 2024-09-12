IHC Adjourns Plea Against PTI Founder's Plea
Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2024 | 07:16 PM
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday adjourned hearing of petition of PTI founder against his potential trial in an army court till September 16
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday adjourned hearing of petition of PTI founder against his potential trial in an army court till September 16.
IHC’s Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the case filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) founder.
During the hearing, the additional attorney general requested the court to first decide the objections raised by the Registrar Office against the petition. However, the court removed the objections.
Citing that the top court’s verdict existed on the matter of civilians’ trial in military courts, the court sought comments from the Federal Government about the matter and adjourned the case.
Recent Stories
Russia recaptures part of Kursk region
CPO orders comprehensive security on Eid Milad
Taapsee Pannu and Kanika Dhillon Collab for Netflix's 'Gandhari', an Action Thri ..
Post-induction training course participants visit PSCA
SpaceX makes history with first spacewalks by private citizens
Two held for 'assaulting' woman in Kasur
SNGPL severs nine more connections
Millions in SE Asia battle floods, death toll passes 200
17 killed, 1353 injured in 1302 RTCs in Punjab
Girls clinch top slots in FA and FSc results of Abbottabad, Peshawar, Malakand b ..
Reduction in policy rate to help boost economic activity: Baig
IHC suspends physical remand of arrested PTI leaders
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CPO orders comprehensive security on Eid Milad1 minute ago
-
Post-induction training course participants visit PSCA1 minute ago
-
Two held for 'assaulting' woman in Kasur25 minutes ago
-
SNGPL severs nine more connections25 minutes ago
-
17 killed, 1353 injured in 1302 RTCs in Punjab25 minutes ago
-
Two bike-lifters arrested47 minutes ago
-
Shah Latif police arrest suspect in smuggled laptops case47 minutes ago
-
Pakistan committed to conserving marine ecosystem: President47 minutes ago
-
Reduction in policy rate to help boost economic activity: Baig27 minutes ago
-
Planning Ministry organizes gathering to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)47 minutes ago
-
LHC upholds death sentence for 14 members of Chhotu gang48 minutes ago
-
179 assistants, senior assistants of Lahore police regularized48 minutes ago