ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday adjourned hearing of petition of PTI founder against his potential trial in an army court till September 16.

IHC’s Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the case filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) founder.

During the hearing, the additional attorney general requested the court to first decide the objections raised by the Registrar Office against the petition. However, the court removed the objections.

Citing that the top court’s verdict existed on the matter of civilians’ trial in military courts, the court sought comments from the Federal Government about the matter and adjourned the case.