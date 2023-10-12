IHC adjourns post arrest bail petition of chairman PTI

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday adjourned hearing till October 23, on post arrest bail petition of chairman PTI in cipher case registered under official secrets act

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday adjourned hearing till October 23, on post arrest bail petition of chairman PTI in cipher case registered under official secrets act.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by former prime minister who was currently in Adiala Jail.

During the course of proceeding, special prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi said that the defence side had been provided the copies of the case on October 9, on direction of trial court.

The defence sided had adopted the stance their petition against the jail trial was pending with the IHC, he said and prayed the court to hear these all cases together while clubbing it.

The chief justice said that the bail petition would be heard separately, adding that there was no stay order regarding the trial.

Defence Lawyer Salman Safdar Advocate said that his client had not shared cipher with any other country.

How the prosecution has assumed that the document had been tempered by his client, he said.

He said that the prosecution had alleged the chairman PTI for twisting the document for his personal gains.

The lawyer pointed out that why the foreign office was not a plaintiff in the case and why the case was registered after seventeen months.

This matter had been discussed in meetings of cabinet and national security committee.

He asked that if the cipher was disappeared from prime minister house then whether the statement of former prime minister Shahbaz Sharif was also recorded.

He said that the statement of former principal secretary to the prime minister Azam Khan had been included in the case despite he was not named in the FIR.

The courts had written about the importance of statements of co-accused, he said.

Special Prosecutor Raja Rizwan Abbasi said that the official secrets act would be applied on everyone who would be in service.

He said that the officer bearers could not disclose the official secrets throughout their lives.

He said that nobody could keep the cipher document in his personal custody.

On the query of the bench, the prosecutor said that the copy of the cipher could not be attached with challan due to being secret.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till next date.