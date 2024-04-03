Open Menu

IHC Adjourns PTI Founder, Qureshi's Appeal Till Tomorrow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2024 | 09:41 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing till tomorrow on appeals against the sentence of PTI founder and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in Cipher case

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the appeals of two accused against their convictions.

During the course of proceeding, Justice Miangul Hassan remarked that if the cipher arrived through diplomatic bag then the prime minister could still bring before public. He remarked that the two-year jail sentence was announced for not returning the copy of cipher.

The accused were supposed to return the document, he said, and asked the defence lawyer to give arguments on this point tomorrow.

Barrister Salman Safdar said that cipher has never been read in any public gathering. He said that the trial court should have heard the case carefully when it was twice remanded back.

He said that after the two accused recorded their statements they were asked two questions and after this the sentence was announced. He said that no copy of cipher has been recovered from any accused, adding that the FIA made the case wrongly.

