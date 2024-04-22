Open Menu

IHC Adjourns PTI Founder's Appeal In Cipher Case Till Tomorrow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2024 | 09:55 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday adjourned hearing till tomorrow (Tuesday) on appeals against the conviction of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), founder and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in cipher case

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the appeals of two accused.

During the course of proceeding, on the query of chief justice FIA’s prosecutor Barrister Hamid Ali Shah said that every coded document is secret as per law. He said that cipher was received by foreign office through email on March 7, and a telegram number was allotted to it. The lawyer also produced the book of secret language before the court and said that it was issued on the name of deputy attorney general.

The prosecutor said that this book could be issued only to the certain people and the allottees have to give assurance in every six month regarding its custody.

Justice Hassan Aurangzeb questioned if the coded cipher message was intercepted at any stage.

The prosecutor answered in negative and said that the soft copy of the document must be with the foreign office.

He said that a cipher has three forms, adding that not only cipher but also its content should be protected.

The prosecutor said that concern department of foreign office was responsible to classify a cipher.

Later, the court adjourned further hearing of the case till tomorrow.

