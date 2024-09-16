(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday adjourned hearing of a petition of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder against his potential trial by an army court till September 24.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the case.

Additional Attorney General adopted the stance that the Defence Ministry had no information in that regard as yet The ministry would take a decision as per law if any request to the effect was received, he added.

The court remarked that whether the case had not been filed before time. There was nothing in the case to proceed, it added.

The court sought a clear answer from the government and adjourned the case.