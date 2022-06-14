IHC adjourns Rana Shamim case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing on contempt of court case against ex-chief judge Gilgit Baltistan Rana Shamim on controversial statements about the alleged telephonic conversation of former chief justice Saqib Nisar.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the appeal of Rana Shamim against his indictment in the case.

Attorney General of Pakistan Ashtar Ausaf Ali prayed the court to grant more time for submission of detailed report in the case. The bench accepted the request and adjourned the case till next date.