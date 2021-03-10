UrduPoint.com
IHC Adjourns SECP Data Leak Case Till April 14

Wed 10th March 2021 | 07:30 PM

IHC adjourns SECP data leak case till April 14

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday adjourned hearing till April 14, on a case pertaining to data leak of Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the petitions filed by SECP's official Arslan Zafar and a journalist Farukh Durrani.

During hearing, the chief justice asked the SECP's lawyer that why his department was not taking interest in this case. The court had directed him to take instructions from his department in the case.

The lawyer requested the court to grant more time in this regard which was accepted by the court.

More Stories From Pakistan

