IHC Adjourns Shireen Mazari Arrest Case Till June 16

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 30, 2022 | 05:20 PM

IHC adjourns Shireen Mazari arrest case till June 16

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday adjourned hearing till June 16, regarding formation of a judicial commission to inquire the arrest of former Federal minister and Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI's) Leader Shireen Mazari.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by Imaan Mazari Advocate. Dr. Shireen Mazari also appeared before the court during this day hearing.

Additional Attorney General informed the court that most probably the commission would be set up this day as a summary had been moved in this regard. The further hearing of the case then adjourned till June 16.

