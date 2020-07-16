UrduPoint.com
IHC Adjourns Sugar Mills Case Till July 20

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday adjourned hearing on an intra court appeal (ICA) of Sugar Mills Association against sugar inquiry commission till July 20.

The court directed the sugar mills' lawyer to conclude his arguments till Tuesday and after this attorney general of Pakistan would start his arguments.

A division bench headed by Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing on an ICA of sugar mills against the decision of single member bench in sugar inquiry commission case.

During the course of proceeding, an assistant of petitioner's lawyer appeared before the court and told it that senior counsel Makhdoom Ali Khan was not able to attend the proceeding this day and prayed the bench to adjourned the case till next date which was accepted.

Justice Farooq remarked that the court hoped that the counsel would conclude his arguments till coming Tuesday. He said that attorney general would start his arguments on Wednesday accordingly.

After this, the court adjourned hearing of the case till next date.

It may be mentioned here that a single member bench had turned down the petition of sugar mills challenging the formation of sugar inquiry commission. The mills owners had challenged the decision before division bench.

