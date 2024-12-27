Open Menu

IHC Adjourns Travel Ban Case Against Shoaib Shaheen

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 27, 2024 | 09:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday received an apology from the passport office over mistakenly placing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader Shoaib Shaheen on the travel ban list.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the case.

During the hearing, the passport office representative admitted that Shaheen's name was added to the list in error. The court was informed that the issue has now been resolved.

Shaheen, who appeared in court in person, stated that his name had earlier been included in the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL).

He said it was removed following a court order.

However, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) representative clarified that Shaheen's name was not listed by their department. The passport office confirmed the mistake and assured the court that his name had been cleared, and his passport was now fully activated.

Justice Tahir remarked that if Shaheen's name was placed on any list again without justification, it would lead to contempt of court proceedings.

The court adjourned the hearing till January 13.

