IHC Admits Petition Against PCB Chairman's Appointment
Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2024 | 11:07 PM
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday accepted the petition for hearing pertaining to the appointment of Mohsin Naqvi as Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday accepted the petition for hearing pertaining to the appointment of Mohsin Naqvi as Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).
Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, who announced the verdict regarding the admissibility of the case, also served notices to the respondents.
The petitioner, in his plea, stated that the caretaker prime minister was not authorized to appoint the PCB chairman, and prayed the court to declare the notification regarding Mohsin Naqvi's appointment as null and void.
Recent Stories
Key takeaways from the UK budget
Aawaz Il celebrates achievements of community engagement with experience sharing ..
Inquiry ordered after child dies in mother's womb at hospital
US stocks rise on rate hopes as gold hits record high
Egypt secures $5 bn additional loan from IMF as pound plunges
Haiti situation 'beyond untenable': UN rights chief
AJK President seeks to uplift quality studies by state-run universities in AJK
KP Govt releases Rs 39mln for financial assistance of rains, snowfall victims
PTI attempts to disrupt political stability: Tariq Fazal
NTUF holds Textile Innovation Exhibition
UNOPS, KOICA's water project to benefit over 62 million people
Attock police apprehends three suspects
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Aawaz Il celebrates achievements of community engagement with experience sharing, learning forum5 minutes ago
-
Inquiry ordered after child dies in mother's womb at hospital5 minutes ago
-
AJK President seeks to uplift quality studies by state-run universities in AJK5 minutes ago
-
PTI attempts to disrupt political stability: Tariq Fazal1 hour ago
-
UNOPS, KOICA's water project to benefit over 62 million people1 hour ago
-
Attock police apprehends three suspects2 hours ago
-
Death anniversary of popular comedian Amanullah Khan observed2 hours ago
-
DC finalizes "Ab Gaon Chamkein Ge" program2 hours ago
-
Friday sermons once a month to discuss food adulteration topic2 hours ago
-
General meeting of the KMC Council to be held on March 72 hours ago
-
Efforts being made to expand and develop the hospitals managed by KMC: Mayor Karachi2 hours ago
-
Speakers urged teachers, students to play role in combating drug abuse2 hours ago