IHC Admits Petition Against PCB Chairman's Appointment

Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2024 | 11:07 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday accepted the petition for hearing pertaining to the appointment of Mohsin Naqvi as Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, who announced the verdict regarding the admissibility of the case, also served notices to the respondents.

The petitioner, in his plea, stated that the caretaker prime minister was not authorized to appoint the PCB chairman, and prayed the court to declare the notification regarding Mohsin Naqvi's appointment as null and void.

