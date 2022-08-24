UrduPoint.com

IHC Again Seeks Arguments On Plea Seeking Imran Khan's Disqualification

Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2022 | 10:00 PM

IHC again seeks arguments on plea seeking Imran Khan's disqualification

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday once again sought arguments on the maintainability of a petition seeking disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan as member of the parliament.

Acting Chief Justice Aamer Farooq issued the written order regarding hearing on the plea filed by a citizen Muhammad Sajid stating that Imran Khan had not mentioned information about his alleged daughter in his nomination papers submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The court instructed the petitioner's lawyer to again give his arguments on the maintainability of the case in light of the Supreme Court's decisions.

The petitioner claimed that the PTI chairman had been denying existence of his daughter. Now now he did not bother to answer in that regard though he knew that the evidence exited, he added.

The petitioner claimed that Imran Khan could not hold the post of party's head and any public office as he did not meet the eligibility criteria under articles 61 and 62 of the constitution.

The court had previously reserved its judgment but now it had again sought arguments from the petitioner on the maintainability of his petition.

The hearing of the case was adjourned till second week of September.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Imran Khan Chief Justice Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Supreme Court Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan September Islamabad High Court Post From Court Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi Alami Mushaira" on the occas ..

2 hours ago
 The Style Icon – Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a ..

The Style Icon – Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a Reduced Price

5 hours ago
 PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together F ..

PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together Future Generations of Innovator ..

7 hours ago
 Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-a ..

Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-arrest bail

9 hours ago
 Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

9 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP abou ..

Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.