ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday once again sought arguments on the maintainability of a petition seeking disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan as member of the parliament.

Acting Chief Justice Aamer Farooq issued the written order regarding hearing on the plea filed by a citizen Muhammad Sajid stating that Imran Khan had not mentioned information about his alleged daughter in his nomination papers submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The court instructed the petitioner's lawyer to again give his arguments on the maintainability of the case in light of the Supreme Court's decisions.

The petitioner claimed that the PTI chairman had been denying existence of his daughter. Now now he did not bother to answer in that regard though he knew that the evidence exited, he added.

The petitioner claimed that Imran Khan could not hold the post of party's head and any public office as he did not meet the eligibility criteria under articles 61 and 62 of the constitution.

The court had previously reserved its judgment but now it had again sought arguments from the petitioner on the maintainability of his petition.

The hearing of the case was adjourned till second week of September.