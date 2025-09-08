Open Menu

IHC Again Seeks CDA Response Regarding Appointment Of Capital's Administrator

Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2025 | 06:20 PM

IHC again seeks CDA response regarding appointment of capital's administrator

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday again served notices to Capital Development Authority (CDA) regarding appointment of administrator in Islamabad in the slaughterhouse case.

The IHC also ordered to remove the name of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from the case.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the case. The court asked the ECP legal team as why did they come? They were not summoned in the case, it said.

The ECP lawyer said that a direction regarding the local government elections in Islamabad had come in this case.

We had given the date of the election, then some amendments were made to it, he said.

The court asked that when you give the date of the local government elections, the seats are increased. The lawyer said that the commission is looking into the issue of local government elections, the court should remove us from the case.

The court accepted the request and adjourned hearing. Earlier, in an order dated May 13, 2024, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir had sought a report regarding the local government elections.

Recent Stories

At least 14 killed as Nepal protests against socia ..

At least 14 killed as Nepal protests against social media ban turn violent

8 minutes ago
 KP Govt to launch digital E-Pension System

KP Govt to launch digital E-Pension System

40 seconds ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan, India cricket players avo ..

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan, India cricket players avoid talking during net practice

40 minutes ago
 Rejoiced Pakistan set for Asia Cup challenge

Rejoiced Pakistan set for Asia Cup challenge

41 seconds ago
 SC four judges decline to attend full court meetin ..

SC four judges decline to attend full court meeting, write letter to CJP Afridi

52 minutes ago
 ISSI inks MoU with China’s leading think-tank SI ..

ISSI inks MoU with China’s leading think-tank SIIS

46 seconds ago
Pakistan to host Sri Lanka for three ODIs in Rawal ..

Pakistan to host Sri Lanka for three ODIs in Rawalpindi

5 minutes ago
 Commander UAE Naval Forces calls on CJCSC Gen Sahi ..

Commander UAE Naval Forces calls on CJCSC Gen Sahir

6 minutes ago
 President Zardari confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz on UAE N ..

President Zardari confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz on UAE Naval Chief, hails strong bilat ..

6 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 03 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee gains 03 paisa against US Dollar

6 minutes ago
 PITB Showcases Pakistan’s First Automated Fare C ..

PITB Showcases Pakistan’s First Automated Fare Collection & Bus Scheduling Sys ..

2 hours ago
 PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 1,810 more ..

PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 1,810 more points

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan