ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday again served notices to Capital Development Authority (CDA) regarding appointment of administrator in Islamabad in the slaughterhouse case.

The IHC also ordered to remove the name of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from the case.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the case. The court asked the ECP legal team as why did they come? They were not summoned in the case, it said.

The ECP lawyer said that a direction regarding the local government elections in Islamabad had come in this case.

We had given the date of the election, then some amendments were made to it, he said.

The court asked that when you give the date of the local government elections, the seats are increased. The lawyer said that the commission is looking into the issue of local government elections, the court should remove us from the case.

The court accepted the request and adjourned hearing. Earlier, in an order dated May 13, 2024, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir had sought a report regarding the local government elections.