Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 05:36 PM

IHC again seeks Federation's reply in petition challenging appointments of special assistants

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday granted the last opportunity to the federal government to submit its reply in a petition challenging the appointments of 15 special assistants of prime minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday granted the last opportunity to the Federal government to submit its reply in a petition challenging the appointments of 15 special assistants of prime minister.

The bench expressed concern over non-submission of reply by the Federation and directed it again to submit written reply against the petition so that arguments could be summoned.

A division bench, comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Ghulam Azam Qambrani, conducted hearing on the petition moved by a citizen Farukh Nawaz Bhatti, challenging the status of special assistants.

During the course of proceeding, Justice Aamer Farooq remarked that the lawyers of some respondents were yet to appear before bench and directed them to ensure there attendances on the next date of hearing.

He further remarked that an important constitutional matter had been placed before the bench and the court would give its judgment on it.

The deputy attorney general informed the court that Yousaf Baig Mirza and Iftikhar Durrani were no more assistants to prime minister while Naemul Haq had passed away.

The petitioner's counsel requested the court to view that whether these assistants (mentioned by deputy attorney general) had been denotified by the government.

Justice Farooq remarked that the question was that if special assistants could be appointed, whether they could be given the status of federal ministers. The bench sought detailed reply till March 10.

