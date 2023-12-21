IHC again serve notices in audio leaks case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday again served notices to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and others in a case pertaining to audio leaks of Bushra Bibi and Najam Saqib.

Justice Babar Sattar heard the case regarding the matter.

Attorney General of Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan told the bench that the government had not allowed any institution to record the conversation of citizens and submitted a report of the Prime Minister's Office in the compliance of court order

in that regard.

The attorney general said that the FIA had to identify who was recording the audiotapes.

The agency was writing to the telecom companies after the directives of the court, he said, adding that it required access to the said IP addresses.

He said that as per the report of a sensitive institution, it would require to get a report from social media platforms to probe the matter.

On the query of court, the official of PEMRA adopted the stance that the tv channels were not allowed to release private audio leaks. We have sent this matter to counsel of complaint to take a decision, they said.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case with the above instructions.