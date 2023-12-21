Open Menu

IHC Again Serve Notices In Audio Leaks Case

Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2023 | 12:00 AM

IHC again serve notices in audio leaks case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday again served notices to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and others in a case pertaining to audio leaks of Bushra Bibi and Najam Saqib.

Justice Babar Sattar heard the case regarding the matter.

Attorney General of Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan told the bench that the government had not allowed any institution to record the conversation of citizens and submitted a report of the Prime Minister's Office in the compliance of court order

in that regard.

The attorney general said that the FIA had to identify who was recording the audiotapes.

The agency was writing to the telecom companies after the directives of the court, he said, adding that it required access to the said IP addresses.

He said that as per the report of a sensitive institution, it would require to get a report from social media platforms to probe the matter.

On the query of court, the official of PEMRA adopted the stance that the tv channels were not allowed to release private audio leaks. We have sent this matter to counsel of complaint to take a decision, they said.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case with the above instructions.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Prime Minister Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Social Media Federal Investigation Agency Islamabad High Court TV From Government Court Bushra Bibi

Recent Stories

February elections: ECP's code stresses integrity, ..

February elections: ECP's code stresses integrity, non-violence

7 minutes ago
 Ayaz Melo to begin on Thursday

Ayaz Melo to begin on Thursday

7 minutes ago
 Spain says EU migrant deal 'key' for border manage ..

Spain says EU migrant deal 'key' for border management

7 minutes ago
 Zardari obtained nomination forms for NA-207 Nawab ..

Zardari obtained nomination forms for NA-207 Nawabshah-1

13 minutes ago
 Pak chemical industry representatives attend confe ..

Pak chemical industry representatives attend conference in Netherlands

27 minutes ago
 IG Punjab seeks report on blast at former chief ju ..

IG Punjab seeks report on blast at former chief justice's residence

27 minutes ago
Nawaz to contest election from NA-15 Mansehra: Sa ..

Nawaz to contest election from NA-15 Mansehra: Safdar

27 minutes ago
 PIC imposes fine on PESCO CEO for not sharing info ..

PIC imposes fine on PESCO CEO for not sharing information with citizen

27 minutes ago
 Blast at former CJP Nisar’s residence leaves two ..

Blast at former CJP Nisar’s residence leaves two injured

1 hour ago
 Nomination papers obtained by 82 contestants for t ..

Nomination papers obtained by 82 contestants for three Islamabad's NA seats

1 hour ago
 No difficulty in holding polls on February 8: Sola ..

No difficulty in holding polls on February 8: Solangi

1 hour ago
 AJK begins preparations to celebrate Quaid-e-Azam' ..

AJK begins preparations to celebrate Quaid-e-Azam's birthday

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan