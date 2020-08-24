UrduPoint.com
IHC Again Serves Notices To Bureaucrats In Plots Allotment Case

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 05:50 PM

IHC again serves notices to bureaucrats in plots allotment case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday again sought comments from five bureaucrats and other respondents including Ministry of Housing and Works in a case pertaining to the allotments of plots.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani conducted the hearing on a petition filed by former secretary cabinet Abu Ahmed Akif through his lawyer Munawar Iqbal Dogal.

However, no one appeared on behalf of respondents including principal secretary to the prime minister Azam Khan, Secretary Petroleum Mian Asad Hayauddin, Member Legal Federal board of Revenue Fazal Yazdani, Shafqat Jalil and official of establishment division Ijaz Shah Wasti.

At this, the court ordered to implement it notices to the officers through secretary establishment division. The court observed that even no one appeared from the Ministry of Housing and Works. The court also ordered the ministry to submit its reply on the next hearing.

However, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) submitted its answer to the court.

After this, the bench again served notices to respondents to seek reply till November 8.

The petitioner's lawyer had pleaded that that the Ministry of Housing and Works had issued a notice for allotment of plots to 23 officials.

The lawyer argued that according to the rules of Federal Housing Foundation, plots were allotted on the basis of age and experience.

He told the court that his client had retired in grade-22 but was not given a plot yet while the above officers had been given plots.

The petitioner had named Federal Government Employees Housing Authority, CDA, Ministry of Housing and Works, Aviation Division Secretary Hassan Nisar, Saffron Secretary Muhammad Aslam, Petroleum Division Secretary Mian Asad Hayauddin, Planning Division Secretary Zafar Hassan, customs member Javed Ghani, FBR legal member Fazal Yazdani and Establishment Division officer Ijaz Shah Wasti as respondents.

