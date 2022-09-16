ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday adjourned hearing in the case pertaining to non- payment of compensations to the affectees of Capital Development Authority (CDA) various sectors.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by the CDA affectees.

Chairman CDA couldn't appear before the court as the bench summoned him again in personal capacity on next hearing.

CDA's counsel informed the court that Chairman CDA Capt. (reted) Muhammad Usman was in Karachi to attend a meeting about Dengue control.

The court said that it would hear the CDA's chief once he returned.

Member Estate CDA Afnan Alam said that the authority had started payment of compensation to the affectees in line of the court's orders.

The CDA, he said, had prepared a plan to address the issues of affectees.

The chief justice observed that the affectees had also done wrong by submitting fake claims.

The petitioners adopted the stance that the CDA's machinery was still working on their lands despite the stay order of this court.

The CDA official contradicted the petitioners and said that the authority was not violating the court orders.

The court asked the CDA officials to submit report after addressing the issues of affectees. The case was then adjourned till September 20.