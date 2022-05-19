IHC allows accused traveling abroad in Kidney Hills reference

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday permitted ex-managing director Pakistan International Airline (PIA) Ijaz Haroon to travel abroad in Kidney Hills reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday permitted ex-managing director Pakistan International Airline (PIA) Ijaz Haroon to travel abroad in Kidney Hills reference.

The court remarked that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) used to arrest the people during inquiry of any scam with proofs against them and accused were left in jails for years.

A two-judge bench headed by Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition filed by Ijaz Haroon.

The petitioner's lawyer Shahkhawar Advocate adopted the stance that his client wanted to attend a convocation of his daughter in London on May 26, and he required court permission for this. However, the NAB prosecutor opposed the plea and prayed the court to turn it down.

The court accepted the request and ordered NAB to provide passport to the petitioner.