UrduPoint.com

IHC Allows Accused Traveling Abroad In Kidney Hills Reference

Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2022 | 04:47 PM

IHC allows accused traveling abroad in Kidney Hills reference

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday permitted ex-managing director Pakistan International Airline (PIA) Ijaz Haroon to travel abroad in Kidney Hills reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday permitted ex-managing director Pakistan International Airline (PIA) Ijaz Haroon to travel abroad in Kidney Hills reference.

The court remarked that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) used to arrest the people during inquiry of any scam with proofs against them and accused were left in jails for years.

A two-judge bench headed by Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition filed by Ijaz Haroon.

The petitioner's lawyer Shahkhawar Advocate adopted the stance that his client wanted to attend a convocation of his daughter in London on May 26, and he required court permission for this. However, the NAB prosecutor opposed the plea and prayed the court to turn it down.

The court accepted the request and ordered NAB to provide passport to the petitioner.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Accountability Bureau London May Islamabad High Court PIA Court

Recent Stories

UVAS holds training on ‘Professional Skill Devel ..

UVAS holds training on ‘Professional Skill Development for Graduating Students ..

37 minutes ago
 Ziauddin University Karachi seeks UVAS collaborati ..

Ziauddin University Karachi seeks UVAS collaboration to initiate veterinary degr ..

37 minutes ago
 New Zealand pays compensation to Pakistan for canc ..

New Zealand pays compensation to Pakistan for cancelling tour

41 minutes ago
 Huawei’s next-gen products and Smart-Watches for ..

Huawei’s next-gen products and Smart-Watches for Healthy Living at the Huawei ..

44 minutes ago
 French MP candidates under fire in post-MeToo era

French MP candidates under fire in post-MeToo era

1 minute ago
 Pakistan needs efficient governance, technology to ..

Pakistan needs efficient governance, technology to end water shortage: Experts

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.