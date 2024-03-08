IHC allows Allama Raja Nasir to meet PTI founder

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed the Adiala Jail administration to allow the leaders of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen, including Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, to meet the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf jailed founder on March 11

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed the Adiala Jail administration to allow the leaders of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen, including Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, to meet the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf jailed founder on March 11.

Justice Samman Riffat heard the petition of Allama Raja Nasir on Friday, seeking permission to meet the PTI founder in jail.

Allama Raja Nasir appeared before the court with defense counsel Eman Mazzari. Allama Raja Nasir argued that despite the submission of a petition to meet the PTI founder, the jail administration did not allow them to meet him.

Subsequently, the court directed the jail administration to conduct a meeting between the MWM leader and the PTI founder as per the jail manual and adjourned the hearing until March 15.