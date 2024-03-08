IHC Allows Allama Raja Nasir To Meet PTI Founder
Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2024 | 09:57 PM
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed the Adiala Jail administration to allow the leaders of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen, including Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, to meet the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf jailed founder on March 11
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed the Adiala Jail administration to allow the leaders of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen, including Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, to meet the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf jailed founder on March 11.
Justice Samman Riffat heard the petition of Allama Raja Nasir on Friday, seeking permission to meet the PTI founder in jail.
Allama Raja Nasir appeared before the court with defense counsel Eman Mazzari. Allama Raja Nasir argued that despite the submission of a petition to meet the PTI founder, the jail administration did not allow them to meet him.
Subsequently, the court directed the jail administration to conduct a meeting between the MWM leader and the PTI founder as per the jail manual and adjourned the hearing until March 15.
Recent Stories
PTI creates economic turmoil by prioritizing personal interests over national: K ..
Wapda grabs National Kabaddi C’ship title
Int'l Women's Day celebrated at National Hockey Stadium
500 liters of harmful milk destroyed in Loralai crackdown
CED organises seminar to mark International Women's Day
Carbon emissions and El Nino push oceans to record temperatures
Highly awaited Alzheimer's drug hit by delays
AU, EU and US hail Senegal election at end of March
Blasts reported near ship off Yemen: security agency
Gaza hospital medic says aid airdrop kills five
Campaigning wraps up in Portugal snap vote with right ahead
PML-N urges KP to shun differences, work for public welfare projects
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ghazala welcomes resolution giving Z.A. Bhutto as Shaheed status6 minutes ago
-
PTI creates economic turmoil by prioritizing personal interests over national: Kayani6 minutes ago
-
500 liters of harmful milk destroyed in Loralai crackdown6 minutes ago
-
CED organises seminar to mark International Women's Day11 minutes ago
-
PML-N urges KP to shun differences, work for public welfare projects2 minutes ago
-
PU marks World’s Women Day5 minutes ago
-
WASA disconnects 163 connections of defaulters2 hours ago
-
Police arrest smuggler, recover narcotics2 hours ago
-
Commissioner visits Dakh Graveyard to review arrangements2 hours ago
-
Meeting reviews measure taken against narcotics, drug abuse2 hours ago
-
PFA teams to perform duties in three shifts during Ramadan2 hours ago
-
CM directs to accelerate work of Quetta Development Package2 hours ago