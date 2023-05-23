IHC allows Asad Uamar, Sheharyar Afridi to meet lawyers, family

Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday granted permission to PTI's leaders including Asad Umar and Sheharyar Khan Afridi to meet his family members and lawyers during the custody

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday granted permission to PTI's leaders including Asad Umar and Sheharyar Khan Afridi to meet his family members and lawyers during the custody.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, hearing the case, also instructed the authorities to provide the case record against Sheharyar Khan to his lawyer.

The further hearing of the case was then adjourned till May 29.

It may be mentioned here that Sheharyar Khan Afridi was arrested by the police under 3-MPO.

Asad Umar's Lawyer Amna Ali adopted the stance that his client was not well and requested the court to allow provision of home food to him during custody.

His family should also be permitted to meet him, he said.

The court accepted the request and adjourned the case.

Meanwhile, Justice Aamer Farooq also granted permission to PTI's leader Colonel (reted) Ajmal Raja to meet his lawyers and family members.

The lawyer adopted the stance that he was allowed once to meet his client but second time he was not permitted.

The court accepted the request and adjourned hearing till May 25.