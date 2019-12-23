UrduPoint.com
IHC Allows Bail To Former Finance Minister Miftah Ismail In LNG Corruption Case

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 02:50 PM

IHC allows bail to former finance minister Miftah Ismail in LNG corruption case

Miftah Ismail has been in NAB’s custody for last around five months for his alleged role in LNG corruption.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 23rd, 2019) Islamabad High Court (IHC) allowed bail to former Finance Minister Miftah Ismail in liquefied natural gas (LNG) scandal here on Monday.

A two-division bench of the IHC headed by Chief Justice Ata Minallah took up the petition, and directed him to deposit Rs 10 million against his release on bail.

Miftah Ismail—the former finance minister- was facing the charges of corruption in LNG scandal. Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and nine others were also nominated in LNG reference against him.

NAB arrested Miftah and former MD of Pakistan Station Oil Sheikh Imran-ul-Haq after IHC rejected their bail plea. The NAB took them in compliance of the Supreme court order in which anti-graft watch dog was ordered to complete inquiry against Abbasi and others for their alleged role in LNG contract. Abbasi was accused of granting contract of LNG to favorite company.

