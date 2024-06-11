IHC Allows Electronic Media To Report Court Proceedings As Per SC Guidelines
Muhammad Irfan Published June 11, 2024 | 10:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday allowed the electronic media to report court proceedings in line with the guidelines of Supreme Court.
IHC Chief Justice Amir Farooq Malik heard the petitions of Islamabad High Court Journalists Association, Press Association of Supreme Court and PFUJ against the notification issued by PEMRA imposing a ban on court reporting.
High Court Bar President Ali Azad and Adil Aziz Qazi appeared before the court on behalf of the petitioners.
Urging the court to adjourn hearing without proceedings, the counsel of PEMRA (Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority) said that the senior lawyer of the case was busy in the Supreme Court.
The court, however, observed that the electronic media could report proceedings as per the SC guidelines.
Subsequently, the court accepted the plea of PEMRA and adjourned the hearing till the first week of July.
