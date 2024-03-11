IHC allows Firdous Shamim to meet PTI founder

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2024 | 06:23 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has granted permission to Firdous Shamim Naqvi, a member of the core committee of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), to meet the PTI founder at Adiala Jail.

Justice Samman Riffat Imtiaz heard Firdous Shamim's plea on Monday, seeking permission to meet the PTI founder.

Defense Counsel Babar Awan argued before the court that Firdous Shamim, being a member of the core committee of PTI, was deliberately not allowed to meet the PTI founder by the jail administration.

Assistant Attorney General Imran Farooq responded that the PTI founder had urged the jail administration to deal with his focal person regarding arranging his jail meetings.

Subsequently, the court sought the legal status of the focal person and granted permission to Firdous Shamim to meet the PTI founder.

