IHC Allows Firdous Shamim To Meet PTI Founder
Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2024 | 06:23 PM
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has granted permission to Firdous Shamim Naqvi, a member of the core committee of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), to meet the PTI founder at Adiala Jail
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has granted permission to Firdous Shamim Naqvi, a member of the core committee of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), to meet the PTI founder at Adiala Jail.
Justice Samman Riffat Imtiaz heard Firdous Shamim's plea on Monday, seeking permission to meet the PTI founder.
Defense Counsel Babar Awan argued before the court that Firdous Shamim, being a member of the core committee of PTI, was deliberately not allowed to meet the PTI founder by the jail administration.
Assistant Attorney General Imran Farooq responded that the PTI founder had urged the jail administration to deal with his focal person regarding arranging his jail meetings.
Subsequently, the court sought the legal status of the focal person and granted permission to Firdous Shamim to meet the PTI founder.
Recent Stories
Stocks diverge; bitcoin hits fresh record high
City traffic police devices traffic plan for Ramadan
Khawar Manika appears in Iddat case without lawyer
Tennis: ATP-WTA Indian Wells results
Quran learning courses to be offered in IUB during Ramadan
Palestine issue must be a collective priority of Muslim world: Dr Ateq Al Garbi
Germany criticises pope's Ukraine 'white flag' remarks
Commercial Diplomat of CG- Japan Kazunori Matsuda visits HMC
Ensuring safe food: IFA holds awareness session with Nanbai Association
EU says all diplomatic personnel evacuated from Haiti
Max relief for masses in Ramadan top priority: DC
Balochistan CM directs PDMA, administration to remain alert in view of rain situ ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
City traffic police devices traffic plan for Ramadan4 minutes ago
-
Khawar Manika appears in Iddat case without lawyer8 minutes ago
-
Quran learning courses to be offered in IUB during Ramadan8 minutes ago
-
Palestine issue must be a collective priority of Muslim world: Dr Ateq Al Garbi8 minutes ago
-
Commercial Diplomat of CG- Japan Kazunori Matsuda visits HMC12 minutes ago
-
Ensuring safe food: IFA holds awareness session with Nanbai Association12 minutes ago
-
Max relief for masses in Ramadan top priority: DC12 minutes ago
-
Balochistan CM directs PDMA, administration to remain alert in view of rain situation12 minutes ago
-
Ration bags distributed among 59,098 families after verification: DC24 minutes ago
-
Hearing against PTI founder bail plea adjounred3 minutes ago
-
Price control magistrates asked to improve their performance3 minutes ago
-
Traders demand better security arrangements around markets3 minutes ago