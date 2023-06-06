IHC allows girl to go with her husband

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday allowed a girl to go with her husband after she gave a statement of marrying at her own free will.

The court was hearing the case filed by the girl's parents for her recovery. The Lodhran Police produced her before the court following its directives.

Assistant Advocate General Punjab Imran Shaukat Rao informed the court that the girl, who was pregnant, had contracted the marriage at her own will.

The court took a short break instructing the girl to hold a meeting with her father.

As the hearing resumed, the court allowed the girl to go with the family of her husband. It also granted protective bail to her husband in the kidnapping case registered by the Islamabad Police, and directed him approach the relevant court for relief and also join the investigations within the given time.

The court also instructed the parents of the accused to meet the girl's family to sort out the matter.

Subsequently, the case was adjourned till June 19.