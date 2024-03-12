Open Menu

IHC Allows Hiba Bukhari To Travel Abroad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2024 | 09:59 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has granted permission to the wife of former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry to fly out of the country

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani heard the plea of Hiba Bukhari on Tuesday, seeking permission to travel abroad.

During the hearing, the assistant attorney general apprised the court that Hiba Bukhari’s name was not included on the no-fly list. Therefore, she can travel abroad.

Consequently, the court allowed Hiba Bukhari to travel out of the country and directed her to submit a report about her smooth travel upon her return to the country.

