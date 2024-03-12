Open Menu

IHC Allows Hiba Fawad To Travel Abroad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2024 | 11:09 PM

IHC allows Hiba Fawad to travel abroad

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has granted permission to the wife of former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry to fly out of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has granted permission to the wife of former Federal minister Fawad Chaudhry to fly out of the country.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani heard the plea of Hiba Fawad on Tuesday, seeking permission to travel abroad.

During the hearing, the assistant attorney general apprised the court that Hiba Fawad’s name was not included on the no-fly list. Therefore, she can travel abroad.

Consequently, the court allowed Hiba Fawad to travel out of the country and directed her to submit a report about her smooth travel upon her return to the country.

Related Topics

Hearing Wife Islamabad High Court Court Fawad Chaudhry

Recent Stories

Woman injured in cylinder blast

Woman injured in cylinder blast

1 minute ago
 67,451 Rashan bags distributed in district: DC

67,451 Rashan bags distributed in district: DC

1 minute ago
 Mass funeral of building collapse victims in inter ..

Mass funeral of building collapse victims in interior city held

1 minute ago
 Special counsel grilled over report that questione ..

Special counsel grilled over report that questioned Biden's memory

10 seconds ago
 US consumer inflation up unexpectedly in February

US consumer inflation up unexpectedly in February

20 seconds ago
 Stocks rise after US inflation data doesn't change ..

Stocks rise after US inflation data doesn't change rate outlook

22 seconds ago
ECP sets March 26 hearing for Gandapur disqualific ..

ECP sets March 26 hearing for Gandapur disqualification petition

12 seconds ago
 Novacare to open Pakistan’s first internationall ..

Novacare to open Pakistan’s first internationally affiliated hospital in 2026

14 seconds ago
 Bike lifter gang busted, three held

Bike lifter gang busted, three held

15 seconds ago
 Restaurants offer an iftar cum dinner buffet in Ra ..

Restaurants offer an iftar cum dinner buffet in Ramadan

1 hour ago
 Mushaal inaugurates Iftar table at PIMS hospital

Mushaal inaugurates Iftar table at PIMS hospital

1 hour ago
 Father, two sons killed in Palosai firing

Father, two sons killed in Palosai firing

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan