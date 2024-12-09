IHC allows journalist to travel abroad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday allowed senior journalist Sami Ibrahim to travel abroad instructing him to submit the interim bail order of ATC Rawalpindi.

IHC’s Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the case seeking permission for Sami Ibrahim to travel abroad.

During the course of proceeding, Assistant Attorney General Usman Ghuman petitioner’s name was on PNI list in a case registered in Rawalpindi. However, the petitioner’s lawyer said that the anti-terrorism court (ATC) has granted his client interim bail.

The court asked the petitioner’s lawyer to submit the decision of Rawalpindi court and said that the written order would be issued after submission of the ATC order.