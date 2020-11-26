IHC allows journalists to withdraw case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday allowed 6 senior journalists to withdraw their petitions and remove their Names in a case related to ban on fugitives' speeches in media.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing into the case filed by 16 senior journalists seeking permission to cover the speeches of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

During the hearing on the miscellaneous petitions, the lawyer said that 4 out of 16 journalists wanted their names removed from the list of petitioners while the other two wanted to withdraw their case.

The court accepted the requests of journalists Naseem Zahra, Zahid Hussain, Asma Shirazi and Saleem Safi.

The lawyer said that the two journalists have given instructions to withdraw their petitions. Miscellaneous petitions should be returned.

The court also accepted the request to withdraw the cases of two journalists.

It may be mentioned here that the petition had prayed the court to allow on airing the speeches of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on media. However, the court termed in last hearing that it couldn't grant such relief to any absconder.