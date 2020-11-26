UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IHC Allows Journalists To Withdraw Case

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

IHC allows journalists to withdraw case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday allowed 6 senior journalists to withdraw their petitions and remove their Names in a case related to ban on fugitives' speeches in media.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing into the case filed by 16 senior journalists seeking permission to cover the speeches of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

During the hearing on the miscellaneous petitions, the lawyer said that 4 out of 16 journalists wanted their names removed from the list of petitioners while the other two wanted to withdraw their case.

The court accepted the requests of journalists Naseem Zahra, Zahid Hussain, Asma Shirazi and Saleem Safi.

The lawyer said that the two journalists have given instructions to withdraw their petitions. Miscellaneous petitions should be returned.

The court also accepted the request to withdraw the cases of two journalists.

It may be mentioned here that the petition had prayed the court to allow on airing the speeches of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on media. However, the court termed in last hearing that it couldn't grant such relief to any absconder.

Related Topics

Hearing Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister May Islamabad High Court Media From Court Saleem Safi

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler pardons 219 prisoners ahead of UAE&#039; ..

37 minutes ago

UAE chairs 18th meeting of GCC under-secretaries o ..

37 minutes ago

Turkmenistan advocates cooperation in resolvingreg ..

41 minutes ago

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan ga ..

41 minutes ago

Naseem Shah, Sarfraz Ahmad and Rohail Nazir are am ..

55 minutes ago

Saboor Aly finds close friend in Covid-19 lockdown

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.