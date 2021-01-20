IHC allows PFUJ to withdraw case pertaining coverage of absconders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday allowed the petitioners to withdraw their case against ban on coverage of absconders in media.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) and Human Rights Commission challenging ban imposed by Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on coverage of the absconders.

The petitioners' lawyer Suleman Akram Raja informed the court that his client wanted to withdraw the case, which would be refiled with necessary changes.

The chief justice observed that big Names were included in the petition, which did not convey a good impression.

The lawyer said that his clients did not want to give the impression that they were frontmen of someone. The petition would be filed under new grounds.

The court allowed the petitioners to withdraw the case.