IHC allows protective bail to former PM Abbasi in PSO appointment case

(@fidahassanain)

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has approached IHC after an accountability court in Karachi issued arrest warrants against the former premier.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 5th, 2020) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) allowed protective bail to former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi till May 27 in a case pertaining to illegal appointment of the managing director (MD) of the Pakistan State Oil (PSO) here on Tuesday.

A IHC divisioni bench headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah restrained National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to arrest Abbasi in the case.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi approached Islamabad High Court after an accountability court in Karachi issued arrest warrants against him over charges of illegal appointment of Managing Director of Pakistan State Oil.

During the proceedings, the court asked the counsel of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as to why he was seeking protective bail again as it was approved earlier as well.

On this, the counsel replied that his client could not appear before the court in Karachi due to ongoing situation of Coronavirus.

The counsel told the court that the lawyer of Abbasi also appeared before Karachi court thrice yet stay order over his arrest warrants has not been issued.

After hearing the arguments of the counsel, IHC division allowed protected bail to former premier and restrained the anti-graft body from making his arrest.

Later, talking to the reporters, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had no strategy to control novel Coronavirus as fatalities were increasing due to the global pandemic.

“How the lockdown could be eased under such situation? ,” the former premier questioned.