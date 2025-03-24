IHC Allows PTI Founder's Meetings Two Days In Week
Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2025 | 08:33 PM
A larger bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday allowed meetings of PTI founder in two days of a week and, however, stopped the visitors' media talk after meeting him in jail
A larger bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Sardar Sarfra Dogar and comprising Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir and Justice Azam Khan heard the identical petitions for meetings with PTI founder in jail.
The court declared that whoever will meet PTI founder wouldn't hold a media talk after the meeting. Only the Names given by the coordinator of PTI founder Salman Akram Raja would be allowed the meet Imran Khan in jail, it said.
The court, however, PTI founder could give application to the trial court for meetings with his sons.
The lawyer of Adiala Jail administration adopted the stance that the meetings of PTI founders were being arranged two days in a week till December but after his conviction in 190 million Pounds case the meetings are being arranged once in a week due to security threats.
Whenever the meetings are arranged the visitors misused it by giving political statements outside the Adiala jail, which is a violation of jail rules.
The lawyer said that the political leaders are misusing the jail meetings for political points.
The acting chief justice asked that what was need of media talks after the meetings. You can take undertaking from them that they wouldn't do media talk after meeting.
The court said that Salman Akram Raja had assured that no media talk would be made after meetings.
The court subsequently ordered the authorities to arrange meetings in two days Tuesday and Thursday in a week and stopped the visitors from media talks.
