IHC Allows To Amend Petition Regarding Dr. Aafia's Release
Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2025 | 08:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday granted permission to Dr. Fauzia Saddiqui to amend her petition regarding release and extradition of her sister Dr. Aafia Saddiqui.
The court directed the petitioner’s lawyer to file the case in next week after the amendment.
During the hearing on Thursday, lawyer of petitioner Imran Shafiq and Additional Attorney General, in addition to judicial assistant Zainab Janjua, appeared in the court.
Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan, hearing the case, said that this is a long-term process and dismissing this petition will not end or solve the problem.
